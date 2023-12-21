RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shinde intervened after Fadnavis letter on Malik
December 21, 2023  00:17

Breaking his silence over his colleague Devendra Fadnavis's open letter over Nawab Malik, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervened to defuse the issue.

Fadnavis wrote to Pawar earlier this month saying the Bharatiya Janata Party was opposed to former minister Nawab Malik's inclusion in the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Pawar.

Malik, facing ED probe for alleged real estate dealings with gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates, attended the assembly for the first time during the winter session in Nagpur after getting bail on medical grounds.

Asked about the letter during a media interaction after the session ended, Pawar said, "I did receive the letter. Chief minister Eknath Shinde intervened and said to me that no one needs to get upset."

"Yeh mera prem patra padhkar, koi naraj na hona," Pawar quipped further, tweaking the words of a famous film song.

Notably, Malik had not made it clear which NCP faction he was siding with. -- PTI
