Sakshi Malik retires, won't work with Brij loyalist

Sakshi Malik retires, won't work with Brij loyalistDecember 21, 2023 17:08
Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protests
Reactions: -- Sakshi Malik announces retirement from wrestling, says she won't compete under presidency of Brij Bhushan loyalist.
-- "Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation," says Vinesh Phogat.
-- It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election: Bajrang Punia.
Sakshi Malik says, "We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling..."
Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.
Sanjay, who is a Brij Bhushan loyalist and UP Wrestling Association Vice President, secured 40 votes as against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got.
The outcome of the polls gives top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard.
A close associate of the BJP MP is now at the helm.
They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including juniors, and managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society but the protest fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.
TOP STORIES
No plan for mandatory Covid testing at airports now, say govt sources
Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness,...