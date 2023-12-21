Sakshi Malik retires, won't work with Brij loyalist

-- "Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation," says Vinesh Phogat.

-- It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election: Bajrang Punia.





Sakshi Malik says, "We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling..."





Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.





Sanjay, who is a Brij Bhushan loyalist and UP Wrestling Association Vice President, secured 40 votes as against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got.





The outcome of the polls gives top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard.

A close associate of the BJP MP is now at the helm.

They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including juniors, and managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society but the protest fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

Reactions: -- Sakshi Malik announces retirement from wrestling, says she won't compete under presidency of Brij Bhushan loyalist.