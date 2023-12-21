Ruined Bengal's culture: BJP MP on mimicry





They ruining and putting a stain on Bengal's proud cultural tradition. It's a matter of shame not just for the Bengali community but the entire country." Also voicing his anger over Banerjee's crude impression of the Rajya Sabha chairman, Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij demanded earlier that the TMC leader's membership of the Lok Sabha be cancelled in light of this incident.





"Considering the way MP Kalyan Banerjee made fun of our Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the Parliament premises, I feel that he should be stripped off his membership of the Lok Sabha and sent to a zoo," Vij said.





Also weighing in on the mimicry row, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was pictured filming the act on his phone, accused the media on Wednesday of giving more play to the incident as opposed to focussing on the suspension of Opposition members from both Houses.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur, West Bengal, said, "First, it was (TMC MLA) Akhil Giri who made an offensive remark against our President and now we have one of their MPs mimicking the mannerisms of our Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman.