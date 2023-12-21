RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Early end to tumultuous Winter Session of Parl
December 21, 2023  22:06
Parliament's Winter Session was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule ending three frenetic weeks that saw a security breach in Lok Sabha, suspension of 146 MPs and the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra in the "bribe-for-query" case. 

The session, which began on December 4, saw both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha running largely peacefully for the first week but the scenario changed after December 13. 

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the chamber of the Lower House of Parliament from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. 

During the session, both the Houses approved some key bills such as those to replace colonial-era laws Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, Code of Criminal Procedure, Telegraph Act and Press and Registration of Books Act. 

These bills were passed by voice vote with almost empty opposition benches in the House. 

While 100 MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha, another 46 from Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour, disrupting proceedings and showing placards and raising slogans over the breach issue. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House recorded 74 per cent productivity, and 18 draft legislations, including the new criminal justice bills, were passed. 

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the Upper House was able to transact business for 65 hours during the 14 sittings. -- PTI
