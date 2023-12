Neelam Devi protesting outside Parliament on December 13

Update: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.