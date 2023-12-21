Parliament breach: Police question 2 more people





A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added. They are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.





In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.





Two others -- Neelam and Amol Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest. The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody.





Two more people -- Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said. PTI

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.