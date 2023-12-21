RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parl breach accused to undergo psychoanalysis test
December 21, 2023  19:32
image
The Delhi Police will conduct a 'psychoanalysis' test on all six people who were allegedly involved in Parliament security breach case, officials said on Thursday.

The test is done by a team of doctors and psychiatrists to know the mental condition of the accused, they said.

Six people, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, have been arrested and booked in UAPA by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the December 13 breach.

According to a police officer, the accused are highly 'motivated and mind washed' and do not 'cooperate' during the investigations.

The accused have not even given the proper sequence of the whole act till, officials said.

"This test will help us ascertain their mental condition as they are regularly changing their statements," said the officer.

The Special Cell has not ruled out the possibility of a kingpin who may have mobilised these youths to execute such a plan. The police have also scanned the financial transactions of all six.

Several teams of Special Cell have questioned the family members and friends of all six accused to know their activities, behaviour, and their contacts.

Police said the accused were part of multiple WhatsApp groups, including the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club,' which was created by them before the security breach incident.

On Wednesday, the police questioned two more members who were associated with that page.

A psychoanalysis test was recently done on the main accused in the murder of Swiss woman Nina Berger in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The accused, Gurdeep Singh, admitted to have killed the woman but was not revealing how he came to kill her, the officer said.

Earlier, a psychoanalysis was done on the accused in the murder of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

In the horrific killing, 20-year-old Sahil Khan stabbed the girl at least 22 times before smashing her head with a slab of stone.

On Thursday, police custody of Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol was extended for 15 more days.

Lalit will be produced on Friday and Mahesh on Saturday, when police may seek their further custody.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar, Rana bundle Australia out for 219
One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar, Rana bundle Australia out for 219

Australia were bowled out for 219 in their first innings -- their lowest total against India in Tests.

Chouhan govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme will continue, clarifies CM Yadav
Chouhan govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme will continue, clarifies CM Yadav

All schemes from Ladli Laxmi' to others being run by the previous government will continue and funds will be transferred to beneficiaries' accounts on the due date, Yadav said.

How Pooja Vastrakar rocked Australia
How Pooja Vastrakar rocked Australia

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who wrecked Aussies with a four-wicket haul in their first innings of the one-off Test, said on Thursday that the Indian Women's plan was to exploit the visitors' vulnerability against incoming deliveries bowled...

Sonia 'very positive' on Ram Temple invite: Digvijaya
Sonia 'very positive' on Ram Temple invite: Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed reports of an invitation to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, adding that she was 'very positive on this...

3 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch
3 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch

The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 pm.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances