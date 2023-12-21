RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parl breach accused Manoranjan's roomie detained
December 21, 2023  11:50
image
A software engineer in a Karnataka-based firm, said to be a friend of one of the Lok Sabha intruders, has been detained by Delhi Police for questioning in connection with the Parliament security breach case, police said on Thursday. 

The Delhi police says the person identified as Saikrishna, a native of Bagalkote and son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vithala Jagali, is a friend of Manoranjan D-- who with Sagar Sharma jumped into the Chamber of Lok Sabha and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters inside the House, triggering panic among MPs on December 13. 

 The security lapse case has been at the centre of discussion in the political aisle of the country since then. A team of Delhi Police detained Saikrishna from his house in Bagalkote on Wednesday evening.

 He was interrogated for some time at Navnagar police station before being taken to the national capital. 

 "Saikrishna was a friend of the accused Manoranjan (a native of Mysuru) and was a classmate at BIT Engineering College, Bengaluru," police said, adding that the duo were roommates during 2008-2009. Manoranjan, who went to Delhi in 2012, wrote Saikrishna's name in his diary, they added.

 The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My mum was worried I was going to be killed'
'My mum was worried I was going to be killed'

'They had been locked up for 17 days and the door was opened and they're like, 'We're not going on one of these stretcher things. We're out of here'!' 'Then someone says, 'They're all out!' 'They are all safe?' 'Yes, they're all safe'.'...

Want To Invest For Your Child's Future?
Want To Invest For Your Child's Future?

Find out whether the fund is equity, debt, or hybrid oriented. 'Understand the portfolio composition and whether it suits your risk appetite and horizon.'

Govinda's Top 10 Songs
Govinda's Top 10 Songs

On Govinda's 60th birthday on December 21, Subhash K Jha looks back at his top 10 songs.

Review: Dunki Goes Nowhere :(
Review: Dunki Goes Nowhere :(

Dunki is high on ambition but its flimsy premise renders this nearly three hours long journey into farfetched adventures hard to believe, harder to buy into, observes Sukanya Verma.

New Year Style Tips From Nia, Manushi, Elnaaz...
New Year Style Tips From Nia, Manushi, Elnaaz...

Black on your mind for new year's eve? Time to think again.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances