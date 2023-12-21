One JN1 case in Maha, govt says don't panic





However, he did confirm that one patient in the state has been detected with the new Covid sub-strain.





Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sawant said, "The state's healthcare system is fully prepared to deal with the new Covid variant JN.1. There's no reason for panic. If people develop any symptoms, they should consult a doctor and take the necessary medications. They must also abide by the Covid protocols in the interest of public safety."





The state Health Department, meanwhile, informed that regular genome sequencing was being conducted after the detection of the new sub-variant in the state.





"Genetic Sequencing (WGS) is being done regularly in the state. So far, only one patient with JN.1 variant has been found in the state. The patient is a 41-year-old man from Sindhudurg. All people should wear masks where necessary, wash hands frequently and practice Covid-appropriate behaviour," the state health department said.





The department informed further that as per the instructions of the Union government, a mock drill was conducted from December 15 to 17 at all secondary and tertiary-level health institutions in the state to assess their preparedness for a fresh Covid wave.





"All the districts, municipal corporations and government medical colleges of the state participated in this important mock drill. The review was conducted in terms of beds, ICUs, facilities, equipment, oxygen facilities, medicine stocks, manpower, manpower training, and telemedicine facilities available in the hospitals of the state," the Health Department stated in a release. -- ANI

