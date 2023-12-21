New criminal laws get Parl nod as RS passes bills with voice vote





The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote.





The Lok Sabha had approved these on Wednesday.





The bills that repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act will usher in a new era in the criminal justice system, Home Minister Amit Shah said while replying to a debate in the Upper House of Parliament.





The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills will now go to the president for her assent, upon which these will become laws.





Just like in the Lok Sabha, the legislations were passed in the Rajya Sabha in the absence of most opposition MPs, who were suspended for unruly behaviour while pressing for a discussion on the December 13 security breach in Parliament.





Replying to the debate, Shah said once the new criminal laws are implemented, the entire process from FIR to judgment will be online.





Their implementation will ensure the end of the 'tareekh-pe-tareek'-era and justice will be delivered in three years, he said. -- PTI

Three new bills that seek to overhaul the colonial-era criminal laws, making punishments more stringent for crimes such as terrorism, lynching, and offences endangering national security, were approved by Parliament on Thursday.