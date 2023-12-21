Never in history: Cong MP on 143 suspensions





The Congress leader was part of the suspended MPs' march from the Parliament building to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of opposition lawmakers, who were demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the December 13 security breach incident.





Tiwari, one of the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, said that 143 Members of Parliament have never been suspended in the country's history before.





"The suspension of 143 members has never happened in the history of India. BJP should be ashamed, which has tarnished history. We were only demanding a discussion on such an incident which never happened before in history. If this shameful incident has happened, will the Home Minister not even answer?.. Keeping all these things in mind, we tried our best there (inside Parliament) but were suspended (from the house). That is why we have come among the public," he said.





The suspended lawmaker said that the Centre wants to create an opposition-less Parliament. -- PTI

