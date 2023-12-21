Neighbours reached moon but we... Nawaz Sharif





The former Pakistan PM was addressing PML-N cadre in Islamabad on Wednesday. Pointing out the dire economic situation of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League_ Nawaz (PML-N) supremo asserted that Pakistan is responsible for its own downfall.





"Our neighbours have reached the moon but we haven't even risen from the ground so far. It can't keep going on like this," Sharif said.





"We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place," he added.





Nawaz Sharif, who is running for Prime Minister a fourth time, remarked in his address on Wednesday, "In 2013, we were facing severe load shedding of electricity, we came and ended it, ended terrorism from all over the country, restored the peace of Karachi, highways were built, CPEC came, and a new era of development and prosperity began."





As per ARY News, Nawaz Sharif, pointed out that he was ousted from power three times: in 1993, 1999 and 2017. Sharif asked, who to blame now for the present crises in Pakistan, "We shot ourselves in our foot".

