Mumbai civic body planning punitive action to stop garbage dumping in drains
December 21, 2023  09:24
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people not to dump garbage in drains and said it is planning punitive action against violators.
        
The city civic body collected 1,042 metric tonnes of debris and 139 tonnes of solid waste in the last fortnight under the 'deep cleaning' campaign.
It has been observed that people are frequently throwing garbage in drains of Mumbai after the deep cleaning drive, a BMC release on Wednesday said, adding that dumping waste in a drain blocks the wastewater drainage.

"People should not throw garbage again in the area where the cleanliness drive has been carried out, otherwise the cleaning efforts become futile. People should not throw waste in drains at any place," it said.
        
The civic administration is considering taking strict punitive action against violators, the BMC said.
        
Around 3,700 workers were employed for the deep cleaning drive, besides 33 earth-moving machines, 148 dumpers, 21 compactors, 69 water tankers, nine road sweeping machines, seven misting machines, six suction machines, and three litter picker machines.
        
Roads, footpaths, gutters and drains are being cleaned under this campaign. -- PTI 
