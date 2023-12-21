RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
More suspensions? Speaker warns three Cong MPs
December 21, 2023  13:18
image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday warned Congress MPs DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath against protesting in the House. 

 As the House met this morning, opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of MPs from the House, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah. 

 Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up. Soon after the Question Hour concluded, the Speaker warned the protesting members, and named the three Congress MPs. 

 "I have not suspended any MP without any reason. You are tearing and throwing papers in the House. MPs are coming to me and asking me to suspend them," the speaker said. "I don't want to suspend anyone but you bring placards in the House...this is not right," he said.

 Two more opposition members in Lok Sabha were suspended on Wednesday for displaying placards, taking the total number of members of the lower House against whom such action has been taken to 97. 

 With these fresh suspensions, the total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 has gone up to 143
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Main itna paseena kisi bhi film ki liye nahin baha hai'
'Main itna paseena kisi bhi film ki liye nahin baha hai'

The actor is as entertaining at press conferences as he is in the movies, and he keeps the proceedings light -- and fun -- and Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com capture them.

IPO rush ahead of FPI holiday season
IPO rush ahead of FPI holiday season

More than half a dozen companies will hit the market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) between now and the end of next week. The cumulative amount raised from these IPOs is expected to be around Rs 8,000 crore. Stationery...

'Politically motivated, illegal': Kejriwal on ED summons
'Politically motivated, illegal': Kejriwal on ED summons

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting. He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, officials said.

Christmas Recipe: Lorraine Woodman's No-Cook Marzipan
Christmas Recipe: Lorraine Woodman's No-Cook Marzipan

Time to bring out your chef's hat and whip up a Christmas delicacy that's no-fuss, no-sweat and utterly deicious.

Starc, Cummins who? This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star
Starc, Cummins who? This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star

Gujarat Titans successfully acquired Johnson for Rs 10 crore

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances