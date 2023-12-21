Maha CM Shinde chairs Covid review meet, says govt fully prepared to tackle situation





The state was fully prepared to tackle the situation and people must not panic but should take precautions, especially due to the upcoming festival and new year season, Shinde said.





In his address after the meeting that he chaired through video conferencing, Shinde said the symptoms of the new sub variant were mild but it seems to spread faster.





During the meeting, the CM was informed that Maharashtra has 63,000 isolation beds to tackle the ailment, a release by the Thane district information office said.





He was also informed that the state currently has 45 COVID-19 patients, including 27 in Mumbai, eight each in Pune and Thane and one each in Kolhapur and Raigad.





He directed officials to ensure hospitals are fully equipped with oxygen plants, ventilators, beds and also took stock of the availability of medicines and vaccines, the release said. -- PTI

