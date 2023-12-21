RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala woman arrested for killing differently-abled daughter
December 21, 2023  23:59
An eight-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly choked to death and then dumped into a well by her mother in Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district, the police said on Thursday. 

The victim, Anushka, was reportedly missing from her home along with her mother since Tuesday. 

The shocking murder of the girl came to light when the mother, Mini (48) confessed to the crime at the police station on Thursday. 

She reached the police station to own up to her crime and was later arrested. 

According to the woman's confession statement, she attempted to end her life after killing her differently-abled daughter following a family dispute. 

She said that she had choked her daughter to death before dumping her body into the well at their house. 

"Although she also jumped into the well, Mini claimed to have climbed back up later when she started suffocating," a police officer said. 

The police were already investigating the disappearance of the mother and daughter based on a complaint filed by her husband. 

The woman's arrest has been recorded under IPC 302 (murder). -- PTI
