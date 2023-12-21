Hope and despair for Opposition

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, one of 143 suspended MPs tweets, "I had genuinely hoped to participate fully in the parliamentary discussions on the draconian bills that Government was intending to bulldoze through during the session. Instead, to my dismay, I found myself outside the House, spending my time entirely occupied in protesting the disrespect shown to parliamentary democracy by this government. I was at Vijay Chowk today speaking to the press. These pictures are from the Opposition protests outside Parliament yesterday and the day before."