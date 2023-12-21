RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hope and despair for Opposition
December 21, 2023  15:02
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, one of 143 suspended MPs tweets, "I had genuinely hoped to participate fully in the parliamentary discussions on the draconian bills that Government was intending to bulldoze through during the session. Instead, to my dismay, I found myself outside the House, spending my time entirely occupied in protesting the disrespect shown to parliamentary democracy by this government. I was at Vijay Chowk today speaking to the press. These pictures are from the Opposition protests outside Parliament yesterday and the day before."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar puts India in control
One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar puts India in control

Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets to put India in control on Day 1 of the one-off Test match against Australia.

Review: Dunki Lacks Rajkumar Hirani's Touch
Review: Dunki Lacks Rajkumar Hirani's Touch

Rajkumar Hirani has a mastery in bromance. In Dunki, Sukanya Verma doesn't feel that chemistry one bit, it's more like SRK babysitting a bunch of clueless kids running helter-skelter in a garden believing the grass is always greener on...

State Polls See An Uptick In Women MLAs
State Polls See An Uptick In Women MLAs

There is a rise in the number of women elected to the state legislatures in 2023 compared to 2018, except in Rajasthan.

Parl passes bill to appoint CEC with most Oppn MPs suspended
Parl passes bill to appoint CEC with most Oppn MPs suspended

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

A Peek Inside Taimur's Birthday Party
A Peek Inside Taimur's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turned seven on December 20, and his proud parents threw a party at the Pataudi Palace.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances