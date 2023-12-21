Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy meet Modi





Deve Gowda's two sons, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, as well as grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is an MP from Hassan, accompanied him for the meeting with Modi at his residence in New Delhi.





"It is always a delight to meet them," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda and lauded his "exemplary" contribution to the nation's progress.