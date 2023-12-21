RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi police produce four Parl accused in court
December 21, 2023  14:24
Neelam Devi (in head scarf) brought to court
Neelam Devi (in head scarf) brought to court
The Delhi Police on Thursday produced four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case before a court here on expiry of their seven-day police custody. 

The accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi -- were produced before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur. The court is likely to take up the matter shortly. 

 In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs. 

 Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CISF replaces Delhi Police for Parliament security after breach
CISF replaces Delhi Police for Parliament security after breach

Both the new and the old Parliament complex and their allied buildings will be brought under a comprehensive security cover of the CISF which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and...

'Main itna paseena kisi bhi film ki liye nahin baha hai'
'Main itna paseena kisi bhi film ki liye nahin baha hai'

The actor is as entertaining at press conferences as he is in the movies, and he keeps the proceedings light -- and fun -- and Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com capture them.

IPO rush ahead of FPI holiday season
IPO rush ahead of FPI holiday season

More than half a dozen companies will hit the market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) between now and the end of next week. The cumulative amount raised from these IPOs is expected to be around Rs 8,000 crore. Stationery...

'Politically motivated, illegal': Kejriwal on ED summons
'Politically motivated, illegal': Kejriwal on ED summons

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting. He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, officials said.

Christmas Recipe: Lorraine Woodman's No-Cook Marzipan
Christmas Recipe: Lorraine Woodman's No-Cook Marzipan

Time to bring out your chef's hat and whip up a Christmas delicacy that's no-fuss, no-sweat and utterly deicious.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances