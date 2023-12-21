RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CWC urges Rahul to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0
December 21, 2023  20:17
The Congress on Thursday asserted that it would be in election mode without any delay and candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be decided soon with the constitution of the screening committee this month.

The assertion was made by Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal after a four-hour Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

He also said CWC members also requested Rahul Gandhi to undertake a Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 and a decision in this regard would be taken soon. 

Venugopal also said the manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls would be announced in a day or two.

The meeting of the Congress' highest decision-making body was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi among others.  -- PTI
