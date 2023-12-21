RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court grants, stays bail to Gautam Navlakha
December 21, 2023  10:48
image
Following a concerning trend, a Bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Shivkumar Dige has allowed a stay of three weeks on the bail order. Read the report here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blow for Pakistan! Shahzad ruled out of MCG Test
Blow for Pakistan! Shahzad ruled out of MCG Test

Khurrum Shahzad was one of the few success stories for Pakistan in the first Test against Australia in Perth.

10 Healthy Things Diabetics Should Do in 2024
10 Healthy Things Diabetics Should Do in 2024

If you are overweight, try and lose a few kilos. Watch the calories in your diet as excess weight can contribute to insulin resistance, warns Dr David Chandy.

Cong Crowdfunding Sees 20,400 Bot Attacks, 1,340 Data Theft Attempts
Cong Crowdfunding Sees 20,400 Bot Attacks, 1,340 Data Theft Attempts

'Most of the bot attacks have originated from outside India.' 'Our firewalls are resilient and withstood the attacks.'

Isn't Taapsee Simply Flawless?
Isn't Taapsee Simply Flawless?

The actor knows how to have fun with fashion.

Ajay Devgn Calls Karan His 'Sworn Enemy'
Ajay Devgn Calls Karan His 'Sworn Enemy'

The ninth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 sees Bollywood's Singham Ajay Devgn grace the couch along with Director Rohit Shetty.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances