RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong top brass discusses plans for 2024 LS polls
December 21, 2023  16:24
image
Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party's plans on seat-sharing with INDIA bloc partners and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well as assess the reasons for its defeat in assembly elections in three states. 

 The discussions took place at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi among others. 

 The meeting of the Congress' highest decision-making body is the first after the party lost Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP. The Congress has maintained that its morale is not down, even though the results of the assembly polls have been very disappointing and not according to expectations. 

 The party has held one round of analysis of the poll results, and the CWC is likely to hold further discussions on the issue. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at Modi
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at Modi

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Gandhi as well as formulation of guidelines to prevent such 'malpractice' by political leaders.

No plan for mandatory Covid testing at airports now, say govt sources
No plan for mandatory Covid testing at airports now, say govt sources

Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness,...

Suspension spree continues as 3 more Oppn MPs face action
Suspension spree continues as 3 more Oppn MPs face action

The three Congress MPs are Deepak Baij, D K Suresh, Nakul Nath.

Modi's Flawed Foreign Policy
Modi's Flawed Foreign Policy

We should reassess what India's role in the world is and whether we are doing the right thing for ourselves, notes Aakar Patel.

Parl passes bill to appoint CEC amid empty Oppn benches
Parl passes bill to appoint CEC amid empty Oppn benches

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances