Cong top brass discusses plans for 2024 LS polls





The discussions took place at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi among others.





The meeting of the Congress' highest decision-making body is the first after the party lost Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP. The Congress has maintained that its morale is not down, even though the results of the assembly polls have been very disappointing and not according to expectations.





The party has held one round of analysis of the poll results, and the CWC is likely to hold further discussions on the issue. -- PTI

Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party's plans on seat-sharing with INDIA bloc partners and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well as assess the reasons for its defeat in assembly elections in three states.