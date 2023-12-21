RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chhattisgarh cabinet to be expanded tomorrow, 9 ministers to be inducted: CM
December 21, 2023  22:57
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
The Chhattisgarh cabinet will be expanded on Friday with the induction of nine ministers, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in Raipur. 

Nine MLAs will be sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan at 11:45am, he told reporters on Thursday. 

Brijmohan Agrawal, Ramvichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyambihari Jaiswal, OP Chaudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade will take oath as ministers, he added. 

"Very soon portfolios will be allotted. One more cabinet berth will be filled later," CM Sai told reporters. 

Chhattisgarh can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM. 

Currently, the cabinet has three members -- chief minister Sai and two deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. 

They were sworn in on December 13. 

The BJP came back to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the assembly polls held on November 7 and 17. 

Results were declared on December 3. -- PTI
