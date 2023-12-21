RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Central Railway to install panic switches at 117 railway stations
December 21, 2023  21:24
File image
File image
The Central Railway will be installing panic switches at 117 railway stations on its network, a top official said in Mumbai on Thursday. 

Speaking at his first news conference after taking charge of the post, Central Railway general manager Ram Karan Yadav said two panic switches will be installed on each platform at 117 stations. 

In case of emergency, a passenger can press the button to seek help from the Railway Protection Force. 

A senior CR official said the Central Railway has signed an MoU with RailTel for the installation. 

"On pressing the panic button, the RPF control will get an alert and immediate help will be sent to the passengers by checking the CCTV," the official said. 

The work is expected to be complete within a year. 

Yadav further said that all ladies coaches in the CR's local trains in Mumbai will get emergency talkback system and CCTV cameras by March 2024. -- PTI
