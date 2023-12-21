RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes new WFI President
December 21, 2023  15:31
Brij Bhushan has been accused of molesting women wrestlers
Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body. 

 Sanjay, who is UP Wrestling Association Vice President, secured 40 votes as against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got. 

 The CWG gold medallist panel though managed to win the post of secretary general as Prem Chand Lochab beat Darshan Lal. 

 The outcome of the polls would give top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard. A close associate of the BJP MP is now at the helm.
