BJP wants Rahul, TMC MP to apologise over mimicry
December 21, 2023  16:39
Amid the controversy triggered after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filming the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the opposition MPs and demanded an apology from them. 

 During the protest, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari came down heavily on the opposition over the insult to the Vice President of India. 

"This was an insult to farmers, his (Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar) community, and those sitting in Constitutional posts. Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and their alliance will have to bear its brunt," Tiwari said.
