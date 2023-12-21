RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Arunachal to transfer ex-MLA killing case to NIA
December 21, 2023  23:08
File image
File image
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to transfer the case relating to the murder of former MLA Yumsem Matey to the National Investigation Agency, a home department official said. 

The government decided to transfer the case following a request from the police department, deputy home secretary Likha Sampu said in a statement in Itanagar. 

Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants at Lazu circle of Tirap district, near the Indo-Myanmar border, on December 15. Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to Lazu for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and killed him on the spot. 

Matey debuted as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015. 

Out of the 239 insurgency-related fatalities in the state since March 2000, 183 have occurred in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding region, according to official data. -- PTI
