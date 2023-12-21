RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India flight experienced fire indication warning
December 21, 2023  08:46
image
An Air India aircraft flying from the national capital to Mumbai had a fire warning indication in one of its engines, the airline said on Wednesday.
   
The flight AI 814 that took off from here on Tuesday was operated with a A320 aircraft.
 
In a statement on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection.
 
"AI814 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 19 December 2023 experienced a fire warning indication on one of its engines. As a precaution, an emergency was declared and air traffic control informed," the spokesperson said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Index Funds Can Help Manage Risks
How Index Funds Can Help Manage Risks

Dwaipayan Bose on how index funds play a key role in the diversification of portfolios and help manage risks

'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'
'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'

'As a franchise, you have to make those decisions.'

Sundar Sonakshi In The Mountains
Sundar Sonakshi In The Mountains

Nimrat finds sukoon... Esha gets poetic... Mamta explores Bali...

Major News Events From 2023
Major News Events From 2023

As the year 2023 comes to an end, a look at some newsy events that shaped the world in the first half of the year.

Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements On Cards
Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements On Cards

If the Budget makes no big announcements on new schemes, projects, or tax giveaways, the government would face a major political dilemma as it may have to reluctantly consider shunning the practice of unveiling pre-election sops to woo...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances