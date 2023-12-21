RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


300 Covid cases in Kerala, 3 deaths
December 21, 2023  10:29
Kerala reported 300 new active cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths on December 20, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country stood at 2,669.

 Amid rising concerns over the emergence of the new variant of the Coronavirus, a Kerala-based health expert said on Wednesday that Covid is like any other communicable disease that cannot be wiped out completely adding that the strike rate of the disease has come down.

 "Covid is just like any other communicable disease that cannot be wiped out completely. However, the strike of the disease has come down, and the mortality that means the people who succumbed to the disease is not as high as what it used to be. It is now just like any other influenza or any other common cold," said Dr Sreejith N Kumar told ANI.
