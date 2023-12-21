3 Cong LS MPs suspended, total count 146

Congress MPs Deepak Baij, D K Suresh and Nakul Nath suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour. As many as 143 Opposition members from both Houses were suspended for raising a ruckus and disrupting proceedings over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 Parliament security breach incident. The suspension of these three MPs raises the total suspensions to 146. So far 97 MPs from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended.