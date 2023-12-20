RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman researcher hangs self in IIT-Kanpur hostel
December 20, 2023  00:31
image
A 34-year-old research staff of Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur hanged herself on Tuesday from the ceiling fan of her second-floor hostel room, the police said. 

The woman, Pallavi Chilka, was from Odisha's Cuttack and had joined the IIT to pursue her postdoctoral research. 

The death was revealed when the cleaning staff knocked at Chilka door late in the afternoon and there was no response. 

The person peeped inside and found Chilka hanging from the ceiling, the police said. 

The police broke the door open and brought the body down, Kalyanpur SHO Dhananjay Pandey told reporters. 

Pandey said preliminary investigation suggested depression to be the cause behind the suicide. 

The SHO said Chilka had shifted to the RA hostel just three days back from a private rented accommodation. 

The Institute, in a press release, expressed its grief over the death. 

"A promising young researcher, Chilka, joined the Institute to pursue her postdoctoral research. She was found dead in her hostel room on 19th December," the press release stated. 

Chilka worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering of the institute. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KL Rahul regrets as batting collapse plague India
KL Rahul regrets as batting collapse plague India

Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa

De Zorzi's Masterclass: How South Africa Stunned India
De Zorzi's Masterclass: How South Africa Stunned India

De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India

Major crackdown on Rohingyas, their supporters in Jammu; over 50 detained
Major crackdown on Rohingyas, their supporters in Jammu; over 50 detained

He said over 30 people were detained for questioning during searches in 30 Rohingya settlements in Jammu city.

Shinde ready for special session to grant Maratha quota amid Jarange warning
Shinde ready for special session to grant Maratha quota amid Jarange warning

Shinde also said directives will be issued to give the Kunbi caste certificates to blood relatives of a person who already possesses similar documents.

Why KKR Splurged Rs 24.75 Cr on Starc!
Why KKR Splurged Rs 24.75 Cr on Starc!

KKR CEO Venky Mysore justifies Mitchell Starc's huge pay check from skill-set standpoint

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances