Video on my phone, discuss suspensions: Rahul
December 20, 2023  15:41
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the mimicry row: "...MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing it...Nobody has said anything... 150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. But you are discussing that (mimicry)..."
Who insulted and how? Rahul speaks on Veep's mimicry
A huge political row broke out after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation...

Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'
Australia Women's team captain Alyssa Healy on Wednesday said that her husband and fast bowler Mitchell Starc deserved the record-breaking IPL paycheck as he has worked hard for many years.

From a record high, Sensex sinks by 931 points at close
Tata Steel fell the most by 4.21 per cent. NTPC, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel also declined. HDFC Bank was the only gainer from the...

North-South Divide: Myth Or Reality?
For the BJP, Telangana is a sunrise state in the South, while Karnataka is a southern success despite the ups and downs.

Amid JN.1 scare, Bengaluru man dies of COVID-19
A 64-year-old man died in Bengaluru due to COVID-19 infection five days ago, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday.

