Tomar elected speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly
December 20, 2023  18:01
Former Union minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Singh Tomar was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav moved a proposal for Tomar as the speaker and the leader of the opposition Umang Singhar as well as other MLAs also moved the proposal in favour of Tomar to be elected as the speaker.

After that, with the vote pro tem speaker Gopal Bhargava declared Tomar as elected unanimously to the speaker's post.

BJP MLA Tomar filed his nomination for the speaker's post on Monday, the first day of the first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh assembly.

The first session of the state assembly will conclude on Thursday.

After Tomar was chosen speaker, Yadav extended congratulations to him and also thanked the opposition for unanimously electing the speaker.  -- ANI
