Speaker meets Dhankar, says mimicry 'new low'December 20, 2023 12:37
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday and expressed his concern over the "serious misdemeanor" by some MPs "demeaning and denigrating" the constitutional office of the Vice President while terming it a "new low".
Birla's remarks came a day after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of MPs.
"Conveyed my deep concerns and anguish @VPIndia and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, about serious misdemeanor by Hon'ble MPs in Parliament complex demeaning and denigrating the constitutional office of Vice President," Birla posted on X along with a video of him meeting Dhankhar.
"It is shocking that one MP chose to amplify this ignoble act by video graphing. This is a new low and no one believing in democracy will ever appreciate it," he said.
As many as 49 opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141. PTI
TOP STORIES
India tops remittances table with $125 bn inflows: World Bank report
India is expected to be the top recipient of remittances in 2023 as inflows increase 12.4 per cent to $125 billion, said a World Bank report on Tuesday. Mexico will come next by receiving $67 billion and China will follow it at $50...
Banks lead QIP revival in 2023: Listed cos raised Rs 53,070 cr so far
Fundraising through qualified institutional placement (QIP) has revived this year, led by commercial banks, after a lacklustre 2022. According to data compiled by Prime Database, Indian companies have raised Rs 53,070 crore in 2023 so...