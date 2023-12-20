RS proceedings adjourned twice amid opposition protest





Earlier when the House met, some opposition members had raised the issue of security breach and demanded a statement from the home minister on the matter. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the protesting members to maintain order in the House. As the protests continued, he adjourned the proceedings. PTI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11:30 am on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the Parliament security breach issue. As the House met again at 11:15 am, the protests by opposition members continued.