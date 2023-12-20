RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RS proceedings adjourned twice amid opposition protest
December 20, 2023  11:39
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11:30 am on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the Parliament security breach issue. As the House met again at 11:15 am, the protests by opposition members continued.

 Earlier when the House met, some opposition members had raised the issue of security breach and demanded a statement from the home minister on the matter. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the protesting members to maintain order in the House. As the protests continued, he adjourned the proceedings. PTI
