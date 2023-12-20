Rashmika deepfake case: Police track down 4 suspects

In a development to actor Radmika Mandanna's deepfake case, the Delhi Police has said it has tracked down four suspects, news agency ANI reported.





Police have however also clarified that the suspects seem to be the uploaders and not the creators of the deepfake profile. They added that the hunt is on for the key conspirator.





A deep fake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna has been circulating on social media platforms.





Netizens claimed the video has been morphed and the actual video is of an Indian-origin person living in the United Kingdom.





Deepfake videos are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness.



