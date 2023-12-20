Rahul is the biggest 'non-serious' leader: BJP MP

Rahul is the biggest 'non-serious' leader: BJP MPDecember 20, 2023 16:32
On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's reaction on mimicry row, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh says, "The biggest non-serious leader of this century is Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't know what he says. I don't think a lot of comment needs to be made on a non-serious person. People rejected him in 2019 based on issues that he wants to present. He has crossed limits after losing three states... Rahul Gandhi should have discouraged them from mimicking the Vice President..."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said he shot the video of MPs sitting outside Parliament which remains on his phone and asked why was there no discussion over MPs being "thrown out" of the House.
A huge political row broke out after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.
Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee.
Asked about him making the video and claims that the vice president was insulted, he said, "Who insulted and how? MPs were sitting there, I took their video which remains on my phone. The media continues to show it and is making remarks, Modi ji is making remarks, nobody has said anything."