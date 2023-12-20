RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police complaint against TMC MP for Dhankar mimicry
December 20, 2023  11:02
image
An advocate has filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex.

 Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine. 

 "A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police," a police officer said. Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an "intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer". 

He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video. 

 On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the mimicry of the presiding officer in the Rajya Sabha by Banerjee as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

The issue was also raised by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the House, after the video clip of mimicry was aired on TV news channels. Dhankhar vented his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD

In the IPL 2024 auction, some notable players went unsold, facing unexpected outcomes despite their credentials.

US court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 US presidency
US court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 US presidency

Colorado election officials have said the matter needs to be settled by January 5, which is the statutory deadline to set the list of candidates for the GOP primary scheduled for March 5.

Kharge's 'ek akela' dig at Modi over suspension of 141 MPs
Kharge's 'ek akela' dig at Modi over suspension of 141 MPs

The BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the intruders, remains scot-free and has not yet been questioned, the Congress leader said.

This Shahrukh Khan is 'big fan' of David Miller
This Shahrukh Khan is 'big fan' of David Miller

Shahrukh Khan revealed his admiration for South African star David Miller.

Liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2 trn, on back of advance tax outflows
Liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2 trn, on back of advance tax outflows

Funds raised by banks through certificates of deposit in December clocked the highest in the financial year 2023-24 as liquidity remained tight in the system with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infusing Rs 2.01 trillion on Monday, the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances