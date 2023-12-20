Police complaint against TMC MP for Dhankar mimicry





Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.





"A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police," a police officer said. Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an "intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer".





He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video.





On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the mimicry of the presiding officer in the Rajya Sabha by Banerjee as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





The issue was also raised by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the House, after the video clip of mimicry was aired on TV news channels. Dhankhar vented his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

