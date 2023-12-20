RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parliament breach probe: All accused confronted
December 20, 2023  23:09
All six people arrested in connection with Parliament security breach case were confronted with one another for a corroboration of the sequence of the incident by the Special Cell on Wednesday, police sources said.

All six have been kept at five different units of Delhi Police Special cell, where they have been interrogated by security agencies several times.

On Wednesday, they were taken to the Counter Intelligence (CI) office of Special Cell and confronted with one another, sources said.

Two of them -- Neelam and Manoranjan -- were already kept at CI office in New Friends Colony, while four others were brought from different ranges, sources said.

The seven days of police custody of four accused -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, and Amol Shide -- is ending on Thursday.

An officer privy to the probe said the investigators may seek further custody of all four for a few more days as there were still several angles left to be scrutinised.

The data of the mobile phones, which were stated to be destroyed, by two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, are yet to be accessed.

The investigators are supposed to visit various locations along with the accused, which is yet to be done, the officer said.  -- PTI
