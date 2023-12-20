Pannun case: Narendra Modi reacts to US claim

Pannun case: Narendra Modi reacts to US claimDecember 20, 2023 11:58
Narendra Modi has for the first time responded to allegations of an Indian assassination plot in the US, saying he will "look into' any evidence but a "few incidents" would not derail US-India ties.
In an interview with the Financial Times, the Prime Minister sought to play down the diplomatic impact of a US indictment last month that claimed an Indian official directed the attempted murder of a Sikh separatist on American soil. Read more here.
