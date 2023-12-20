No on said it was about Dhankhar: Adhir on mimicry





A video went viral earlier showing Banerjee mimicking Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations during a protest by the suspended Opposition members on the stairs of the Parliament on Tuesday.





Referring to this, Chowdhury said, "Mimicry is an art. No one said this mimicry was on Dhankhar ji. He is accepting it himself. Why is he taking it on himself, no one said his name. Does it suit a person on such a high post to talk about caste?"





Hitting out at the ruling BJP, the Congress leader said, "They are trying to escape with the issue of Parliament security breach. They don't want to give answers on the same and thus are exaggerating this issue".

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday reacted to the mimicry incident of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee outside the Parliament and said, "Mimicry is an art".