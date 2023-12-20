RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No on said it was about Dhankhar: Adhir on mimicry
December 20, 2023  15:29
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday reacted to the mimicry incident of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee outside the Parliament and said, "Mimicry is an art". 

 A video went viral earlier showing Banerjee mimicking Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations during a protest by the suspended Opposition members on the stairs of the Parliament on Tuesday. 

 Referring to this, Chowdhury said, "Mimicry is an art. No one said this mimicry was on Dhankhar ji. He is accepting it himself. Why is he taking it on himself, no one said his name. Does it suit a person on such a high post to talk about caste?" 

 Hitting out at the ruling BJP, the Congress leader said, "They are trying to escape with the issue of Parliament security breach. They don't want to give answers on the same and thus are exaggerating this issue".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who insulted and how? Rahul speaks on Veep's mimicry
Who insulted and how? Rahul speaks on Veep's mimicry

A huge political row broke out after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation...

Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'
Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'

Australia Women's team captain Alyssa Healy on Wednesday said that her husband and fast bowler Mitchell Starc deserved the record-breaking IPL paycheck as he has worked hard for many years.

From a record high, Sensex sinks by 931 points at close
From a record high, Sensex sinks by 931 points at close

Tata Steel fell the most by 4.21 per cent. NTPC, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel also declined. HDFC Bank was the only gainer from the...

North-South Divide: Myth Or Reality?
North-South Divide: Myth Or Reality?

For the BJP, Telangana is a sunrise state in the South, while Karnataka is a southern success despite the ups and downs.

Amid JN.1 scare, Bengaluru man dies of COVID-19
Amid JN.1 scare, Bengaluru man dies of COVID-19

A 64-year-old man died in Bengaluru due to COVID-19 infection five days ago, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances