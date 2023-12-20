RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


New Criminal Law bills stress on Indianness: HM
December 20, 2023  16:07
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the criminal law amendment bills are in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people of the country.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said that the new legislations will replace British-era laws.

"Under the leadership of Modiji, I have brought bills that lay emphasis on Indianness, the Indian Constitution and the well-being of the people. The laws are being changed in the spirit of Constitution," he said.

Amit Shah said the bills will encourage the use of technology in giving justice to people. He said "mob-lynching" had been included as an offence in the bills.

Amit Shah said the British-era laws were aimed at protecting foreign rule and the new bills are people-centric.
