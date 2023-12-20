RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS passes Criminal Law bills with 97 MPs suspended
December 20, 2023  17:06
File pic
Lok Sabha passes Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill by voice vote. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill have also been passed by Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the new criminal law bills are in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people of the country.

 Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said that the new legislations will replace British-era laws. 

 "Under the leadership of Modiji, I have brought bills that lay emphasis on Indianness, the Indian Constitution and the well-being of the people. The laws are being changed in the spirit of Constitution," he said. 

 Amit Shah said the bills will encourage the use of technology in giving justice to people. He said "mob-lynching" had been included as an offence in the bills.  

The number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha is 97. So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.
