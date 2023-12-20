RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kharge, Sonia invited to Ram Temple ceremony
December 20, 2023  23:48
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. 

Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent the invitations to them. But the senior Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the ceremony, they added.

The invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury, the sources said.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have also received invitations for the function.

The invitations, the sources said, were delivered by a delegation of those associated with the Trust.

More invitations are likely to be sent to other opposition leaders in the coming days.

The Trust has said that invitations have been extended to revered saints from different traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain.

In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds, the Trust has said.

Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital. About 4,000 saints from different sects have been invited to participate in the ceremony, the Trust has said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

INDIA mulls fielding strong candidate against Modi
INDIA mulls fielding strong candidate against Modi

Fielding a strong joint opposition candidate from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was among the proposals discussed at the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said.

Trudeau: US indictment seems to have convinced India that...
Trudeau: US indictment seems to have convinced India that...

"I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting...

Three criminal laws: Here's what has changed
Three criminal laws: Here's what has changed

Following are the key points of the three criminal law bills, that were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

As JN.1 cases rise, experts say infection is mild
As JN.1 cases rise, experts say infection is mild

India on Wednesday reported 21 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant, a development that is neither surprising nor particularly worrying, scientists said while allaying fears but also advising adherence to existing precautionary measures.

IPL Auction: It will help us set up the family in many ways: Mitchell
IPL Auction: It will help us set up the family in many ways: Mitchell

When New Zealander Daryl Mitchell was bought for a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings during the IPL auction, he was wrapping presents for his daughter's birthday at his home and his heartbeat increased when his name popped up...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances