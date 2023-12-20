Israel strikes 300 Hamas targets in 24 hours





Dozens of terrorists were killed, the IDF added. Targets included a building in Khan Yunis which served as a headquarters and weapons storage facility. Weapons seized by Israeli forces included ammunition, explosive charges, and 20 mortar shells.





Also destroyed was a position from which Hamas fired rockets at Israel on Tuesday. The IDF also said on Wednesday morning that aircraft attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to rocket fire.

Israeli forces struck 300 Hamas targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours, including air and naval strikes, and face to face battles, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning.