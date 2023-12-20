HC reserves order on Mahua's plea against defamatory content

HC reserves order on Mahua's plea against defamatory contentDecember 20, 2023 17:20
The Delhi High Court Wednesday reserved its order on an interim plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha, seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting or circulating any alleged fake and defamatory content against her. The high court reserved its order on the interim application after hearing the counsel for Moitra, Dubey and Dehadrai.
