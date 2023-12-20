HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son





The high court said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.





"Further his act of forum hunting, his criminal history, which would go to show that the applicant is indulged in various types of criminal activities and his non-cooperation with the trial proceedings, this court is of the view that present anticipatory bail application be dismissed," Justice Samit Gopal said.





An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people.





It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration.





It is a case of violation of election code of conduct.





During the course of hearing, senior advocate GS Chaturvedi, representing Umar Ansari, contended that the applicant is not the main accused in the present case.





It is argued that co-accused Abbas Ansari is the main accused in the matter who has been granted bail by the trial court. -- PTI

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.