RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son
December 20, 2023  00:45
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct. 

The high court said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out. 

"Further his act of forum hunting, his criminal history, which would go to show that the applicant is indulged in various types of criminal activities and his non-cooperation with the trial proceedings, this court is of the view that present anticipatory bail application be dismissed," Justice Samit Gopal said. 

An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people. 

It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. 

It is a case of violation of election code of conduct. 

During the course of hearing, senior advocate GS Chaturvedi, representing Umar Ansari, contended that the applicant is not the main accused in the present case. 

It is argued that co-accused Abbas Ansari is the main accused in the matter who has been granted bail by the trial court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KL Rahul regrets as batting collapse plague India
KL Rahul regrets as batting collapse plague India

Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa

After row, VHP invites Advani, Joshi to Ram Temple consecration
After row, VHP invites Advani, Joshi to Ram Temple consecration

Both Advani and Joshi said that they will make "every effort" to join the ceremony to be held on January 22, Kumar said in a statement.

De Zorzi's Masterclass: How South Africa Stunned India
De Zorzi's Masterclass: How South Africa Stunned India

De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India

Major crackdown on Rohingyas, their supporters in Jammu; over 50 detained
Major crackdown on Rohingyas, their supporters in Jammu; over 50 detained

He said over 30 people were detained for questioning during searches in 30 Rohingya settlements in Jammu city.

Shinde ready for special session to grant Maratha quota amid Jarange warning
Shinde ready for special session to grant Maratha quota amid Jarange warning

Shinde also said directives will be issued to give the Kunbi caste certificates to blood relatives of a person who already possesses similar documents.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances