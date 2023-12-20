RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt holds high-level meet as Covid cases spike
December 20, 2023  16:56
image
The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19 in view of the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some states. 

 During the meeting, Mandaviya emphasised the importance of being alert and prepared against new and emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus. 

 "It is important to be alert and prepared against new and emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus," Mandaviya said. 

 The Union Health Minister urged all the states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure an adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines. 

 Reiterating the need for joint efforts between the Centre and States to ensure efficient management of COVID-19, Mandaviya said, "Let us undertake mock drills once every three months at both the central and state levels and share best practices." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

21 cases of JN.1 sub-variant found in 3 states
21 cases of JN.1 sub-variant found in 3 states

As many as 21 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected across the country till now, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday but asserted that there was no need to panic.

Who insulted and how? Rahul speaks on Veep's mimicry
Who insulted and how? Rahul speaks on Veep's mimicry

A huge political row broke out after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation...

Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'
Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'

Australia Women's team captain Alyssa Healy on Wednesday said that her husband and fast bowler Mitchell Starc deserved the record-breaking IPL paycheck as he has worked hard for many years.

From a record high, Sensex sinks by 931 points at close
From a record high, Sensex sinks by 931 points at close

Tata Steel fell the most by 4.21 per cent. NTPC, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel also declined. HDFC Bank was the only gainer from the...

North-South Divide: Myth Or Reality?
North-South Divide: Myth Or Reality?

For the BJP, Telangana is a sunrise state in the South, while Karnataka is a southern success despite the ups and downs.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances