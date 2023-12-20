RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Good if Kharge becomes PM candidate but...'
December 20, 2023  17:22
It is good if Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge becomes the Prime Ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but there is need to first face practical challenges ahead, instead of daydreaming, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.

 He stressed on the need for the Congress and INDIA bloc parties to gain majority in Lok Sabha, calling it a major challenge before of the opposition formation. 

 West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Kharge's name, saying he could be the "first Dalit prime minister" of the country, but no decision was taken on it. Several leaders, including MDMK leader Vaiko, confirmed this after the meeting of the opposition grouping and said Kharge told the leaders that it is important to win first and increase the strength of the alliance while everything else can be decided later. 

 "AICC President has clearly reacted to this, he has said that the challenge before us is to elect as many (Congress) parliamentarians as possible and send them to Delhi. It is the major challenge ahead of us. Whatever has to be done to get a majority, we will do it," Priyank Kharge said.
