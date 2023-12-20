Family found living with woman's body for a week

A 45-year-old woman died at her house in Hyderabad about a week ago and two members of a family were found living with the decomposed body there, police said on Wednesday.





Some neighbours after noticing a foul smell emanating from the house on Wednesday went there and after not getting any response from inside the house informed the police.





Police broke open the door as it was bolted from inside and found the decomposed body of the woman on a cot in the main hall, a police official at Jeedimetla police station said.





The woman's mother and brother were found living in the same house but they told the police that they were not aware of her death, the official said.





Police were suspecting the woman's mother and brother were not in mentally sound state.





It seems the woman had died due to some previous health issues about four-five days ago, the official said and added that based on preliminary investigation, a post-mortem was being conducted.





A case was registered and further investigations were on. -- PTI

